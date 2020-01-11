{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY basketball logo

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 30

Dorchester Academy 12

ST. GEORGE -- Calhoun Academy boys B-team defeated Dorchester Academy Saturday 30 to 12.

T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy teams sweep region openers

Leading scorers for Calhoun Academy were Lowndes Weeks with 6, Thomas Roland, Hunter Thornburg, and Turner Houck with 4 each, followed by Carter Johnson, Chase Strickland, Brody Durr, all 3 pointers.

Holden Walling and Turner Hood added 2 apiece.

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 24

Dorchester Academy 13

ST. GEORGE -- Calhoun Academy girls B-team defeated Dorchester Academy Saturday.

T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto boys edge Denmark-Olar

Calhoun Academy was led by Cate Covington with 12 points, and Weathers Smith with 6. Claire Rickenbaker added 4, and Jacey Dixon chipped in 2.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments