B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 30
Dorchester Academy 12
ST. GEORGE -- Calhoun Academy boys B-team defeated Dorchester Academy Saturday 30 to 12.
Leading scorers for Calhoun Academy were Lowndes Weeks with 6, Thomas Roland, Hunter Thornburg, and Turner Houck with 4 each, followed by Carter Johnson, Chase Strickland, Brody Durr, all 3 pointers.
Holden Walling and Turner Hood added 2 apiece.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 24
Dorchester Academy 13
ST. GEORGE -- Calhoun Academy girls B-team defeated Dorchester Academy Saturday.
Calhoun Academy was led by Cate Covington with 12 points, and Weathers Smith with 6. Claire Rickenbaker added 4, and Jacey Dixon chipped in 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.