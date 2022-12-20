 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 50, Wando 40

Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys varsity basketball defeated Wando 50-40 Tuesday during the second day of the Panther Classic held at Carolina Forest High School.

Jeremiah Jacques led the Bruins with 19 points and five rebounds. Horaces Jacques added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Conway 61, Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 51

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys varsity basketball fell to Conway 61-51 during the first day of the Panther Classic held at Carolina Forest High School

Horaces Jacques led the Bruins with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Keith Smith had 12 points in the loss.

