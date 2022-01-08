T&D REGION SPORTS

BASKETBALL

VARSITY BOYS

Calhoun Academy 62, Laurens Academy 57 OT

Calhoun Academy defeated Laurens Academy 62-57 in overtime as part of the SCISA Challenge held in Newberry Saturday.

William Felder led the Cavaliers with 30 points. Connor Hayes had 14 points and Will Andrews added six points in the victory.

Calhoun Academy (13-0, 2-0) will play at Orangeburg Prep Tuesday.

Woodland 75, Lake Marion 42

Maurice Brown led Lake Marion with 12 points but it wasn't enough as Woodland defeated the Gators 75-42 Friday night.

Detrick Jenkins had 10 points and Kylan Wright added nine points in the loss.

