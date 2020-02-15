T&D REGION SPORTS

Blake Croft led the Indians offensively with 10 points and Jay Plummer had 6. The Indians finish the season 12-9 and 4-5 in region.

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Johns 26

HHA 24

Holly Hill Academy fell to St. Johns 26-24 Friday night.

Chloe wren led with 9 points; Lindsay Johnson added 5; Ragan Steele and Kaley Bell chipped in 4 each; Sydney Swank contributed 2.

Orangeburg Prep 30

Florence Christian 8

The Orangeburg Prep junior varsity girls defeated Florence Christian 30-8 Saturday.

Katherine Lambrecht led the way with 7 points and 5 steals while Laine Grubbs had 2 points and 8 rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to the Sumter civic center to play for the region championship on Tuesday against Wilson Hall.

