T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Johns 68
HHA 51
Holly Hill Academy fell to St. Johns 68-51 Friday night.
Marion Breland had 18 points.
Jabari Sumpter added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Playoffs TBD 2/21
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clarendon Hall takes OT win
SUMMERTON -- Clarendon Hall varsity girls picked up a region victory in the season final game in overtime Friday evening in Summerton by a score 54-49. Amberly Way paced the Lady Saints with 24 points. Whitney Avins added 11 points and Mckenley Wells added 10. Payton Davis collected 10 rebounds.
HHA 45
St. Johns 26
Abby Montgomery had 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Madison Steele had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Playoffs TBD Saturday.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Laurence Manning 36
Orangeburg Prep 25
The Orangeburg Prep junior varsity Indians season ended Saturday with a 36-25 loss to Laurence Manning in the region 2-3A conference tournament.
Blake Croft led the Indians offensively with 10 points and Jay Plummer had 6. The Indians finish the season 12-9 and 4-5 in region.
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Johns 26
HHA 24
Holly Hill Academy fell to St. Johns 26-24 Friday night.
Chloe wren led with 9 points; Lindsay Johnson added 5; Ragan Steele and Kaley Bell chipped in 4 each; Sydney Swank contributed 2.
Orangeburg Prep 30
Florence Christian 8
The Orangeburg Prep junior varsity girls defeated Florence Christian 30-8 Saturday.
Katherine Lambrecht led the way with 7 points and 5 steals while Laine Grubbs had 2 points and 8 rebounds.
Orangeburg Prep will travel to the Sumter civic center to play for the region championship on Tuesday against Wilson Hall.