T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Branchville (B) 53, Allendale-Fairfax 39

Branchville defeated Allendale-Fairfax 53-39 in a region matchup Friday night.

Brice Brunson led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points and five rebounds. Kizer Glover had 11 points and four rebounds; Abraham Williams had 10 points and four rebounds and Jackson Sheppard had four points and five assists.

Cathedral Academy 39, Calhoun Academy (B) 31

Calhoun Academy dropped to 14-6 on the season after a 39-31 loss to Cathedral Academy Thursday.

William Felder led the Cavaliers with 14 points. Jay Haltiwanger had six points, Connor Hayes had five points, Will Andrews had five points and Jude Walker had one point.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (B) 49, Thomas Sumter 16

Orangeburg Prep improved to 9-4 on the season and 1-0 in region play with a 49-16 win over Thomas Sumter Friday night.

Walt Mims led the Indians with 20 points and eight steals. Avery Ravenell had 18 points, four assists and four steals; Charlie McCutcheon had six points and four rebounds; Hart Wiles had two points; Morrison Burroughs had two points and Ga'Maury Robinson had one point and five rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will play at Palmetto Christian Tuesday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 49, Thomas Sumter 8

Mary Legare Delaney had 11 points, five steals and four rebounds to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 49-8 win over Thomas Sumter Friday.

Prestan Schurlknight had 10 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Lady Indians. Jayme Culler had six points and five steals; Calee Hartzog had six points and five steals; Hannah Lambrecht had four points; Morgan Newsome had four points and Kate Holstein had four points.

Orangeburg Prep will be on the road Tuesday at Palmetto Christian.

Calhoun Academy (B) 41, Cathedral Academy 34

Colt Layton had 24 points to lead Calhoun Academy to a 41-34 victory over Cathedral Academy Thursday.

Chase Strickland had six points for the Cavaliers. Crews Felder had three points, Hamp Thornton had three points, Turner Houck had two points, Jordan Noell had two points and Avery Fralick had one point.

Calhoun Academy improves to 10-2 on the season and 4-0 in region play.

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Heathwood Hall 56, Orangeburg Prep (B) 27

Orangeburg Prep fell to Heathwood Hall 56-27 Thursday night.

Charlie Williams led the Indians with 16 point while Chris Jackson added eight points.