T&D REGION SPORTS

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 40, Wilson Hall 2

The Orangeburg Prep JV girls defeated Wilson Hall 40-2 Friday.

Mary Legare Delaney led the Lady Indians with 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 steals. Hannah Lambrecht had 10 points and 7 steals. Prestan Schurlknight had 9 points and 8 steals.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 39, Wilson Hall 27

Orangeburg Prep improved to 3-0 by defeating Wilson Hall 39-27 Friday in Orangeburg.

Avery Ravenell led all scorers with 23 points and four steals. Hart Wiles had 7 points with 8 rebounds. Jackson Strickland had 5 points and 5 rebounds. Walt Mims had 4 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds.

For Wilson Hall (2-1), Milling Galloway had 13 points and Ben McLaurin added 6 points.

The JV Indians play again Tuesday at home hosting Cathedral Academy.

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 50, Wilson Hall 33

The Orangeburg Prep Varsity girls defeated Wilson Hall 50-33 Friday. Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 steals. Katherine Lambrecht had 10 points and 11 steals. Annabelle Hunter had 8 points. Jane Walker Yonce chipped in 7 points. Ashby Garrick added 5 points and 6 steals.

Orangeburg Prep will play host Cathedral on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Wilson Hall 51, Orangeburg Prep (B) 49

Orangeburg Prep varsity boys (1-2) lost 51-49 to Wilson Hall (2-2) Friday. Tilden Riley had 14 points,17 rebounds and 3 blocks. Austin Hall had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jay Plummer had 11 points and 8 rebounds. Harris Holstein had 4 points and 4 rebounds. Latron Moorer had 4 points and 2 rebounds. Jody Gillam added 2 points with 2 assists.

Shawn Michael Matthews had 12 points and Hugh Humphries had 11 points to lead Wilson Hall.

The Indians return to action Tuesday hosting Cathedral Academy.

North (B) 69, CA Johnson 49

Jalen Jefferson had 22 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds and 5 steals to lead North to a 69-49 win over CA Johnson Friday.

Amaveon Calloway added 15 points and 2 steals while Stetson Stack had 13 points and 5 assists.

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Wilson Hall 32, Orangeburg Prep (G) 17

The Orangeburg Prep B-TEAM girls lost to Wilson Hall at home 32-17. Aaliyah Ayala and Brynley Bolen led the Lady Indians with 4 points each. Natalie Hall had 3 points. Madison Hall, Morgan Gue, and Ziva Keyter had 2 points each.

Orangeburg Prep will host Hammond on Monday.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 28, Wilson Hall 27

The Orangeburg Prep B-TEAM boys opened their season on Thursday night with a 28-27 win against Wilson Hall.

Leading the way for the Indians was Cholly Williams with 11 points. Council Burroughs added 7 and Marshall Livingston had 6.

OPS is back in action on Monday at home against Hammond.