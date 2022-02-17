T&D REGION SPORTS

PREP BASKETBALL
VARSITY
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 70, Timmonsville 38
Bamberg-Ehrhardt advanced to the second round of the Class A boys state playoffs Thursday with a 70-38 win over TImmonsville.
Deuce Capers led the Red Raiders with 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks and three assists. Anthony Jones had 16 points, two rebounds, two steals, three assists and a block' Anthony Williams had 12 points, four rebounds, two blocks and two assists; Trey Hinton had 11 points, two rebounds, three steals and two assists; Isiah Johnson had five points, three rebounds, five steals and four assists; Semaja Green had three points, one rebound one assist and two steals; Adien Bunch, Christian Nimmons and Treshon Rumph each had two points.
Timmonsville was led by Terry Lowery who scored 14 points.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt will play host to Scott's Branch Saturday.
Wade Hampton 80, Lake Marion 55
The Lake Marion Gators fell to Wade Hampton (H) 80-55 in the first round of the Class AA boys state playoffs Thursday.
Jaden Price led the Gators with a double-double scoring 12 points and grabbing 20 rebounds along with two assists and one block. Detrick Jenkins had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists; Maurice Brown had 10 points, 14 rebounds and two assists; Jamarion Jamison had 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists.
BOYS CLASS A PLAYOFF SCORES
C.A. Johnson 64, Blackville-Hilda 56
Calhoun County 107, Dixie 59
BOYS CLASS AA PLAYOFF SCORES