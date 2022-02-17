T&D REGION SPORTS

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 70, Timmonsville 38

Deuce Capers led the Red Raiders with 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks and three assists. Anthony Jones had 16 points, two rebounds, two steals, three assists and a block' Anthony Williams had 12 points, four rebounds, two blocks and two assists; Trey Hinton had 11 points, two rebounds, three steals and two assists; Isiah Johnson had five points, three rebounds, five steals and four assists; Semaja Green had three points, one rebound one assist and two steals; Adien Bunch, Christian Nimmons and Treshon Rumph each had two points.