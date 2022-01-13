T&D REGION SPORTS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilson Hall 66, Calhoun Academy 45

Calhoun Academy dropped its second game of the season Thursday night against Wilson Hall William Felder led the Cavaliers with 20 points while Matt Layton scored 10 points and Turner Fleming scored seven points.

Calhoun will be at home Tuesday against Palmetto Christian.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Wilson Hall 39, Calhoun Academy 26

Calhoun Academy junior varsity boys dropped to 7-3 on the season after a 39-26 loss to Wilson Hall Thursday night.

Hunter Thornburg led the Cavaliers with 11 points while Hamp Thornton had five points and Colt Layton had four points.

Calhoun Academy will play at home Tuesday against Palmetto Christian.

