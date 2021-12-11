T&D REGION SPORTS

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Denmark-Olar 93, North 32

Zachary Davis scored 33 points and added 13 assists to lead the Vikings to a 93-32 win over North Friday night.

Davis also had six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the win. Christopher Sanders had 16 points and six assists, Brushaurd Young had 16 points and eight rebounds, Tykeem Ross had 11 points, K'Vontae Davis had seven rebounds and two blocks and Brandon Johnson had six rebounds and two blocks.

Denmark-Olar is back in action Tuesday at Williston-Elko

Denmark-Olar 66 (G), North 18

Down three starters, the Lady Vikings improved to 2-0 in region play with a 66-18 victory over North Friday night.

Dy'Neka Roberts had a triple-double scoring 13 points, grabbing 18 rebounds and adding 10 steals to lead Denmark-Olar.

Ry'Naisha Barnes scored a career-high 23 points. Tanajya Holman had 10 points, Teonna Rice had seven points and 11 rebounds. Takenya James had six points, Mikiya Stukes had five points and Chardasia Jackson added two points.

North was led by Zoe Hawkins who had nine points and six rebounds. Keyosha Hammond had eight points, three rebounds and one assist. Calveonna Charley added a point and three rebounds.

The Lady Eagles (2-1, 1-1) return to action Tuesday at home against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. Denmark-Olar will face Williston-Elko Tuesday.

Pinewood Prep 86, Orangeburg Prep 75

Orangeburg Prep fell to Pinewood Prep 86-75 in the first round of the Baron Classic held at Wilson Hall Friday night.

The Indians were led by Jay Plummer's 22 points. Mikey Templeton had 18 points and Christian Rutland had 16 points. McCullough Mims had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

OPS is back on court Saturday against Augusta Christian at 12:30.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 44, Pinewood Prep 21

The Lady Indians defeated Pinewood Prep 44-21 in the first round of the Baron Classic Friday afternoon.

Campbell Delaney led OPS with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Ryn Grubbs had seven points, eight rebounds and five steals. Anna Beth Lambrecht and Isabelle Wassell each had six ponts and Cate Fogle had three points and eight steals.

Orangeburg Prep faces Augusta Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Cross 61, Lake Marion (G) 37

The Lake Marion Lady Gators fell to Cross 61-37 Friday night.

Danaisha Wright led Lake Marion with 14 points while Quanaisha Myers added 11 points in the loss.

Lake Marion (0-1) will play host to Orangeburg-Wilkinson Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Calhoun Academy 67, Crown Leadership 28

Calhoun Academy remained unbeaten on the season with a 67-28 win over Crown Leadership Friday night.

The Cavaliers were led by Kade Strickland's 18 points. Turner Houck had 10 points and William Felder added eight points.

Calhoun Academy (7-0) will travel to face Carolina Academy Monday.

Hemingway 42, Bethune-Bowman (G) 31

The Lady Mohawks fell to Hemingway 42-31 Friday night.

Neysa Patrick led Bethune-Bowman with 13 points, seven steals and three assists.

Bethune-Bowman travels to face Orangeburg-Wilkinson Saturday at 6 p.m.

Calhoun Academy 59, PAC 56

William Felder had 23 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 59-56 win over Providence Athletic Club Thursday night.

Connor Hayes added 11 points while Turner Fleming had nine points.

The Cavaliers improve to 6-0 on the season.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Calhoun Academy 36, PAC 26

The JV Cavaliers defeated Providence Athletic Club 36-26 Thursday.

Turner Houck led Calhoun Academy with 13 points, Colt Layton had nine points and Hunter Thornburg added seven points.

Calhoun Academy improves to 6-0 on the season and will face Carolina Academy Monday.

