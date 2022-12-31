 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS

OP

Orangeburg Prep girls varsity team celebrate after winning the Warhawk Holiday Classic at Colleton Prep.

 Travis Boland, T&D

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 40, Beaufort Academy 36

Orangeburg Prep varsity girls basketball improved to 10-1 on the season after defeating Beaufort Academy 40-36 in gold bracket final of the Warhawk Holiday Tournament.

Campbell Delaney recorded a double-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 14 rebounds and adding five steals. Ashby Garrick led the Lady Indians with 11 points and six rebounds. Katherine Lambrecht had nine points, five steals and four assists; Joni Holstad had six points and five rebounds; Jane Walker Yonce had four points and 11 rebounds; Abby Lyn Panteleon and Grayson Garrick each had three rebounds.

Garrick and Delaney were each named to the all-tournament team while Lambrecht earned Most Valuable Player honors.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to Dorchester Academy Tuesday with JV beginning at 4 p.m.

Faith Christian 63, Orangeburg Prep (B) 61

Orangeburg Prep varsity boys basketball fell to Faith Christian 63-61 in the silver bracket final of the Warhawk Holiday Classic.

Tilden Riley led Orangeburg Prep with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Austin Hall had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks; Harris Holstein had nine points and four assists; Jody Gillam had seven points and four assists; Jay Plummer had six points and four rebounds; Latron Moorer and Xavier Ravenell each had two points.

Riley and Hall were each selected to the all-tournament team.

Orangeburg Prep travels to face Dorchester Academy Tuesday.

