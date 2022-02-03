T&D REGION SPORTS

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 65, Ridge Spring-Monetta 63

Tra'vion Milhouse scored 32 points and added six rebounds to lead Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to a 65-63 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta Wednesday.

Jay Jamison added 18 points and three steals while Moses McCall added seven points.

H-K-T is scheduled to face Denmark-Olar Friday.

Estill (G) 47, Bethune-Bowman 21

Neysa Patrick had 10 points to lead Bethune-Bowman, but the Lady Mohawks fell to Estill 47-21 Wednesday.

Bethune-Bowman (7-9, 5-3) will travel to face Branchville Friday.

North 70, Williston-Elko 37

Q. Calloway led North with 20 points and seven rebounds as the Eagles defeated Williston-Elko 70-37 Wednesday.

S. Stack had 19 points, D. Kearse had six points, N. Rhodes had six rebounds and T. Robinson had seven rebounds.

North will travel to face Ridge Spring-Monetta Friday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 30, Palmetto Christian Academy 25

Orangeburg Prep remained unbeaten in region play after defeating Palmetto Christian Academy 30-25 Thursday.

Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with nine points and nine rebounds while Ryn Grubbs scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will be on the road Friday against Northside Christian Academy.

Palmetto Christian Academy 46, Orangeburg Prep 34

Mikey Templeton recorded a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds and added three steals to lead Orangeburg Prep, but the Indians fell to Palmetto Christian Academy 46-34.

Christian Rutland had 11 points and four rebounds; McCullough Mims had 10 rebounds and three points; Austin Hall had four points and four rebounds; Cade Wiles had two points and three rebounds; Prusher Bair had one point, three steals and five rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Northside Christian Academy Friday.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep (G) 47, Palmetto Christian Academy 8

Izzy Exum scored 10 points to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 47-8 victory over Palmetto Christian Academy Thursday.

Annabelle Hunter had nine points, Prestan Schurlknight had six points, Mary Legare Delaney and Hannah Lambrecht each had five points.

The JV Lady Indians travel to face Lee Academy Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 51, Strom Thurmond 18

Kizer Glover scored 13 points to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 51-18 victory over Strom Thurmond Thursday.

DeAndre Simmons and Jamari Williams each had 11 points for the JV Bruins.

Orangeburg Prep 50, Palmetto Christian Academy 38

Orangeburg Prep improved to 9-3 and 5-1 in region play with a 50-38 win over Palmetto Christian Academy Thursday.

Jody Gillam led the JV Indians with 17 points. T Riley recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and added three blocks. Kush Patel had nine points and eight rebounds; Avery Ravenell had nine points and three steals; Walt Mims had four points and four rebounds; Hart Wiles had two points.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Northside Christian Academy Friday.

