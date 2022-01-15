T&D REGION SPORTS

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Ben Lippen 70, Orangeburg Prep 50

Mikey Templeton had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists in Orangeburg Prep's 70-50 loss to Ben Lippen Saturday.

Christian Rutland added 12 points and four rebounds for the Indians. Austin Hall had 11 points, four rebounds and two steals; McCullough Mims had nine points, seven rebounds and three assists; Prusher Bair had two points; Harris Holstein had two points and Cade Wiles had one point.

Ellis Jones led Ben Lippen with 24 points.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Tuesday against Northside Christian.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Ben Lippen 36, Orangeburg Prep 33

T Riley led Orangeburg Prep with 14 points and nine rebounds in a 36-33 loss to Ben Lippen Saturday.

Avery Ravenell had seven points, Jody Gillam had six points, Walt Mims had five points and Brayden Gramling had one point for the Indians.

Maddox Stockman led Ben Lippen with 13 points.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 23, Ben Lippen 13

Izzy Exum had seven points and nine rebounds to lead the JV Lady Indians to a 23-13 win over Ben Lippen Saturday.

Annabelle Hunter had four points and seven rebounds and Prestan Schurlknight had four points.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Thomas Sumter Friday, Jan. 21.​

