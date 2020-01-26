B team boys basketball
Northside Christian 39
Calhoun Academy 34
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
LEXINGTON -- Calhoun Academy B team boys were defeated by Northside Christian Academy 39 to 34 Saturday in Lexington.
Leading scorers for Calhoun Academy were Hunter Thornburg with 13, Carter Johnson with 6, Chase Strickland with 4, Seth Burns and Crews Felder with 3 each, Hamp Thornton and Turner Houck with 2 each and Thomas Roland with 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.