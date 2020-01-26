{{featured_button_text}}
B team boys basketball

Northside Christian 39

Calhoun Academy 34

LEXINGTON -- Calhoun Academy B team boys were defeated by Northside Christian Academy 39 to 34 Saturday in Lexington.

Leading scorers for Calhoun Academy were Hunter Thornburg with 13, Carter Johnson with 6, Chase Strickland with 4, Seth Burns and Crews Felder with 3 each, Hamp Thornton and Turner Houck with 2 each and Thomas Roland with 1.

