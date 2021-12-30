T&D REGION SPORTS

Orangeburg Prep (G) 61, St. John's Christian Academy 13

Campbell Delaney had 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals to help Orangeburg Prep win the Colleton Prep Holiday Basketball tournament.

The Lady Indians defeated St. John's Christian Academy 61-13 in the final game Thursday. Ryn Grubbs had 13 points, eight points and eight steals; Emma Fogle had five points while Laine Grubbs, Anna Beth Lambrecht, Joni Holstad and Cate Fogle each had four points.

Fogle, Laine Grubbs and Ryn Grubbs were selected to the all-tournament team while Delaney was selected the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Orangeburg Prep travels to face Thomas Sumter Jan. 4

Woodland (G) 59, Lake Marion 50

Lake Marion fell to Woodland 59-50 at the Title Town Classic Thursday.

Quanaisha Myers led the Lady Gators with 18 points, one assist and one steal; Danasia Wright had 10 points, one assist and two steals; Teonna Allen had nine points, one rebound and two assists and Cierra Smith had nine points.

Lake Marion be on the road Jan. 7 at Woodland

Orangeburg Prep 49, Hilton Head Christian 47

Mikey Templeton had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 49-47 victory over Hilton Head Christian Thursday in the final of the Colleton Prep Holiday tournament.

Christian Rutland added nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jay Plummer had seven points, Austin Hall had six points, four rebounds and four steals; Prusher Bair had five points and McCullough Mims added two points, 14 rebounds and three steals.

Hall and Rutland were each selected to the all-tournament team while Mikey Templeton was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Orangeburg Prep travels to face Thomas Sumter Tuesday, Jan. 4

