 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T&D REGION SPORTS
0 comments
alert

T&D REGION SPORTS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY basketball logo

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Blackville-Hilda 55, North 45

NORTH – Blackville-Hilda defeated North 55-45 Friday.

North was led by Literyian Tyler with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Jefferson with 16 points and three boards.

B TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Trinity Byrnes 58, Orangeburg Prep 37

 The Orangeburg Prep B team boys suffered a 58-37 home loss on Saturday to Trinity Byrnes.

Kyran Glover led all scorers with 17 points and Avery Ravenell had 10.

The loss drops the Indians to 6-2 on the season.

They host the Barons of Wilson Hall on Monday with the B team girls game starting at 5 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls basketball players sign college scholarships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News