T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Blackville-Hilda 55, North 45
NORTH – Blackville-Hilda defeated North 55-45 Friday.
North was led by Literyian Tyler with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Jefferson with 16 points and three boards.
B TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity Byrnes 58, Orangeburg Prep 37
The Orangeburg Prep B team boys suffered a 58-37 home loss on Saturday to Trinity Byrnes.
Kyran Glover led all scorers with 17 points and Avery Ravenell had 10.
The loss drops the Indians to 6-2 on the season.
They host the Barons of Wilson Hall on Monday with the B team girls game starting at 5 p.m.