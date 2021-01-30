T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Blackville-Hilda 55, North 45

NORTH – Blackville-Hilda defeated North 55-45 Friday.

North was led by Literyian Tyler with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Jefferson with 16 points and three boards.

B TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Trinity Byrnes 58, Orangeburg Prep 37

The Orangeburg Prep B team boys suffered a 58-37 home loss on Saturday to Trinity Byrnes.

Kyran Glover led all scorers with 17 points and Avery Ravenell had 10.

The loss drops the Indians to 6-2 on the season.

They host the Barons of Wilson Hall on Monday with the B team girls game starting at 5 p.m.

