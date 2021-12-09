T&D REGION SPORTS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday game

SC State at High Point, 7 p.m.

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Calhoun Academy (G) 40, PAC 39

The Calhoun Academy Lady Cavs defeated PAC 40-39 Thursday. Leading scorers were Ava Cuttino with 15, Sarah Grace Kizer with 10, Reagan Kizer with 9, Sara Ardis added 3, Bari Arden Arant had 2, Laurie Ann McGee with 1.

Edisto 45, Hunter-Tyler-Kinard 36

H-K-T’s Matthias McCall had nine points and six rebound but the Trojans fell to Edisto 45-36 Wednesday night.

Thomas Edwards had eight points and 10 rebounds while Moses McCall added seven points in the loss.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Calhoun Academy (G) 22, PAC 8

The Calhoun Acaemy JV Lady Cavs defeated PAC 22-8. Leading scorers were Ella Jane Stickles with 6, Coker Carson with 5, Sarah Elizabeth McLeod, Layla Walker, and Bari Cuttino with 2 each, Natalie Grace Porth with 1.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 44, Lake Marion 23

LaDontis Franklin had 19 points to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s JV to a 44-23 victory over Lake Marion Tuesday night.

Jackson Sheppard added seven points and Kizer Glover had six points in the JV Bruins win.

Keenan 32, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 25

Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV jumped out to a 10-4 first quarter lead against Keenan, but struggled to score only 15 points the rest of the game in a loss Wednesday.

LaDontis Franklin led the JV Bruins with eight points while Kizer Glover added five points in the loss.

B-TEAM

Northside Christian 58, Orangeburg Prep 26

The Orangeburg Prep B-team boys lost Thursday night to Northside Christian by a score of 58-26.

The loss drops the Indians to 3-3 on the season.

Parker Gray led the scoring for OP with 10 points. Kyran Glover had 6 points. Chris Glover and Jackson Strickland each added 5.

Northside Christian (G) 41, Orangeburg Prep 8

Orangeburg Prep fell to Northside Christian at home 41-8.

Calee Hartzog, Madison Damron, Natalie Hall, and Aaliyah Ayala each had 2 points for Orangeburg Prep.

Orangeburg Prep will return to action on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Heathwood Hall 49, Orangeburg Prep 39

Orangeburg Prep fell to 3-2 on the season with a 49-39 loss to Heathwood Hall in Columbia Wednesday night.

The Indians were led by Kyran Glover’s 16 points. Marshall Livingston had 11 points while Chris Glover had eight points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0