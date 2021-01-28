T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun County 94

Wagener-Salley 69

WAGENER — Calhoun County won a region road game 94-69 at Wagener-Salley on Tuesday night.

Russell Brunson scores 42 points to lead the Saints, while Jaheim Middleton and Kendall Huggins added 14 apiece. Christopher Mickell had 12 points.

A.J. Swedenburg led Wagener-Salley with 21 points.

Calhoun County is 2-1 this season.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun County 57

Wagener-Salley 44

WAGENER — Calhoun County won a road region game 57-44 at Wagener-Salley on Tuesday.

Shy’an Cokley led the Lady Saints with 27 points, while Angela Wright added 9 points.

Calhoun County is 2-1 this season.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 46

Airport 41

South Carolina State commit Shar’dasia Zeigler scores 28 points, had 5 steals and 5 assists to lead O-W in a 46-41 win against Airport on Thursday.

Asia Graves added 10 Points and 4 steals for the Bruinettes (2-1 record).

