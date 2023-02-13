VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 34, Northside Christian 31

Campbell Delaney recorded a double-double scoring 13 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 34-31 win over Northside Christian Monday.

Delaney was 11-of-13 from the free throw line against the Lady Crusaders.

With the win, Orangeburg Prep clinches the regular season region crown with a 6-0 record.

Katherine Lambrecht had seven points and four steals; Joni Holstad had six points and five rebounds; Jane Walker Yonce had four points and seven rebounds and Ashby Garrick had eight rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will prepare to take part in the SCISA Class 3A tournament.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 60, Thomas Sumter 22

Orangeburg Prep improved to 21-3 and 5-0 in region play after a 60-22 win over Thomas Sumter.

T&D REGION SPORTS VARSITY BASKETBALL

Campbell Delaney scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help lead the Lady Indians. Katherine Lambrecht had 14 points and five steals; Joni Holstad had nine points, seven rebounds and five steals; Jane Walker Yonce had seven points; Graysen Garrick had six points and Izzy Exum had five points.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Northside Christian 48, Orangeburg Prep (B) 46

Orangeburg Prep fell to Northside Christian 48-46 in its regular season finale Monday.

Avery Ravenell led the Indians with 19 points, seven steals and five assists. Eli Panteleon had eight points, five rebounds and four steals; Walt Mims had six points; Hart Wiles had six points and five rebounds; Ger'Maury Robinson had four points and Jackson Strickland had three points.

Orangeburg Prep will take part in the region tournament beginning Tuesday in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 37, Northside Christian 7

Kate Holstein had eight points and six rebounds and Hannah Lambrecht had eight points and six steals to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 37-7 win over Northside Christian Monday.

Mary Legare Delaney had six points; Jayme Culler had six points, Prestan Schurlknight had five points, seven steals and five rebounds; Naomi McCutchen had two points and Calee Hartzog had two points.

Orangeburg Prep finishes 6-0 in region play and will be the top overall seed in the JV region tournament beginning Tuesday at Orangeburg Prep.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 51, Thomas Sumter 6

Hannah Lambrecht had 10 points, seven steals and six assists to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 51-6 win over Thomas Sumter.

Prestan Schurlknight had 10 points and seven steals; Mary Legare Delaney had eight points; Kate Holstein had eight points; Jayme Culler had six points and Calee Hartzog had five points.

SCHSL basketball playoff schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Class A Girls

St. Joseph at Calhoun County

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Christ Church

Southside Christian at Denmark-Olar

Bethune-Bowman at Cross

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Latta

Class 2-A Girls

Lake Marion at Wade Hampton

Bishop England at Woodland

Class 2-A Boys

Southside Christian at Denmark-Olar

Class 3-A Boys

Hanahan at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Thursday, Feb. 16

Class A Boys

St. Joseph at North

Calhoun County at High Point

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Lake View

Bethune-Bowman at Hannah-Pamplico

Class 2-A Boys

Edisto at Andrew Jackson

Timberland at Woodland

Class 3-A Girls

Beaufort at Orangeburg-Wilkinson