VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70
Lake Marion 54
Lake Marion boys fell in a non-region road game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70-54 on Saturday.
Leading scorers for Lake Marion were Detrick Jenkins with 26, Gerlante Robinson with 16, and Dontrell Thompson and Maliek Fuller with 6 apiece.
O-W opens region play at Lakewood on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning Academy 48
Clarendon Hall School 47
SUMMERTON -- The Swampcats of Laurence Manning took a 48-47 win against Clarendon Hall on Saturday in a Saints Showcase game presented by PrepHoops.
Traveon Davis led Clarendon Hall with 26 points, while Zyan Gilmore added 11 points and Kylic Horton added 8.
LMA was led by Deron Medley with 13 points, Chase Lee with 9 points and Brandon King with 8 points.
The Saints are now 5-4 and play host to Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday.
Calhoun County 72
Bethune-Bowman 42
ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun County won 72-42 in a non-region home game against Bethune-Bowman on Saturday.
The Saints were led by Jabari Perry with 24 points and Russell Brunson Jr. with 21 points, while Jaheim Middleton added 14 points.
The Mohawks were led by C. McClarin with 14 points and B. Washington with 10 points.
CC will host Columbia in a region game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Andrew Jackson Academy 81
Patrick Henry Academy 49
EHRHARDT -- A day after losing in overtime to Wardlaw Academy, Andrew Jackson Academy rebounded with an 81-49 home win against Patrick Henry Academy on Saturday.
James Mingo led the Confederates with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, while Mikey Templeton had 16 points and 6 rebounds, Jonathan Schaffer had 21 points and 3 steals, and Chandler Hayden posted a double-double with 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 5 points and 3 steals.
AJA will play host to Dorchester Academy on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 57
Lake Marion 51
Orangeburg-Wilkinson held off the Lady Gators of Lake Marion on Saturday in a 57-51 home win.
O-W opens region play at Lakewood on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Calhoun County 54
Bethune-Bowman 29
ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun County won a home non-region game against Bethune-Bowman on Saturday led by 19 points from Sh'yan Cokley.
Akirea Pabai added 10 points for the Lady Saints.
The Lady Mohawks were led by A. Johnson with 15 points, while S. Lee added 7 points.
CC plays host to Columbia in a region contest on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 30
Dorchester Academy 12
ST. GEORGE -- Calhoun Academy boys B-team defeated Dorchester Academy Saturday 30-12.
Leading scorers for Calhoun Academy were Lowndes Weeks with 6, Thomas Roland, Hunter Thornburg, and Turner Houck with 4 each, followed by Carter Johnson, Chase Strickland, Brody Durr, all 3 pointers.
Holden Walling and Turner Hood added 2 apiece.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 24
Dorchester Academy 13
ST. GEORGE -- Calhoun Academy girls B-team defeated Dorchester Academy Saturday 24-13.
Calhoun Academy was led by Cate Covington with 12 points, and Weathers Smith with 6. Claire Rickenbaker added 4, and Jacey Dixon chipped in 2.
