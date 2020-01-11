{{featured_button_text}}
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70

Lake Marion 54

Lake Marion boys fell in a non-region road game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70-54 on Saturday.

Leading scorers for Lake Marion were Detrick Jenkins with 26, Gerlante Robinson with 16, and Dontrell Thompson and Maliek Fuller with 6 apiece.

O-W opens region play at Lakewood on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning Academy 48

Clarendon Hall School 47

SUMMERTON -- The Swampcats of Laurence Manning took a 48-47 win against Clarendon Hall on Saturday in a Saints Showcase game presented by PrepHoops.

Traveon Davis led Clarendon Hall with 26 points, while Zyan Gilmore added 11 points and Kylic Horton added 8.

LMA was led by Deron Medley with 13 points, Chase Lee with 9 points and Brandon King with 8 points.

The Saints are now 5-4 and play host to Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday.

Calhoun County 72

Bethune-Bowman 42

ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun County won 72-42 in a non-region home game against Bethune-Bowman on Saturday.

The Saints were led by Jabari Perry with 24 points and Russell Brunson Jr. with 21 points, while Jaheim Middleton added 14 points.

The Mohawks were led by C. McClarin with 14 points and B. Washington with 10 points.

CC will host Columbia in a region game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Andrew Jackson Academy 81

Patrick Henry Academy 49

EHRHARDT -- A day after losing in overtime to Wardlaw Academy, Andrew Jackson Academy rebounded with an 81-49 home win against Patrick Henry Academy on Saturday.

James Mingo led the Confederates with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, while Mikey Templeton had 16 points and 6 rebounds, Jonathan Schaffer had 21 points and 3 steals, and Chandler Hayden posted a double-double with 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 5 points and 3 steals.

AJA will play host to Dorchester Academy on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. 

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 57

Lake Marion 51

Orangeburg-Wilkinson held off the Lady Gators of Lake Marion on Saturday in a 57-51 home win.

O-W opens region play at Lakewood on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Calhoun County 54

Bethune-Bowman 29

ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun County won a home non-region game against Bethune-Bowman on Saturday led by 19 points from Sh'yan Cokley.

Akirea Pabai added 10 points for the Lady Saints.

The Lady Mohawks were led by A. Johnson with 15 points, while S. Lee added 7 points.

CC plays host to Columbia in a region contest on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 30

Dorchester Academy 12

ST. GEORGE -- Calhoun Academy boys B-team defeated Dorchester Academy Saturday 30-12.

T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy teams sweep region openers

Leading scorers for Calhoun Academy were Lowndes Weeks with 6, Thomas Roland, Hunter Thornburg, and Turner Houck with 4 each, followed by Carter Johnson, Chase Strickland, Brody Durr, all 3 pointers.

Holden Walling and Turner Hood added 2 apiece.

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 24

Dorchester Academy 13

ST. GEORGE -- Calhoun Academy girls B-team defeated Dorchester Academy Saturday 24-13.

T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto boys edge Denmark-Olar

Calhoun Academy was led by Cate Covington with 12 points, and Weathers Smith with 6. Claire Rickenbaker added 4, and Jacey Dixon chipped in 2.

