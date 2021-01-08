T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS teams fall in region play, B-E boys get another win

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Palmetto Christian 62

Orangeburg Prep 46

The OPS Indians dropped their match-up with Palmetto Christian 62-46 on Friday.

A.J. Tolbert led all scorers with 23 points and also had 11 rebounds.

The Indians are now 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in region play. PCA is 5-1 and 1-0 in Region 1-2A.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 74

Wagener-Salley 67

WAGENER — Bamberg-Ehrhardt (10-1 record) defeated Wagener-Salley (2-8 record) 74-67 on Friday.

For B-E, Justin Baxter had a double-double of 14 points and 23 rebounds, Jaylan Parker had 10 points, Jacoby Crosby had 15 points, Brenden Williams had 18 points.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Palmetto Christian 62

Orangeburg Prep 46

Orangeburg Prep lost its region opener to Palmetto Christian 63-56 in overtime on Friday.