T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS teams fall in region play, B-E boys get another win

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Palmetto Christian 62
Orangeburg Prep 46
The OPS Indians dropped their match-up with Palmetto Christian 62-46 on Friday.
A.J. Tolbert led all scorers with 23 points and also had 11 rebounds.
The Indians are now 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in region play. PCA is 5-1 and 1-0 in Region 1-2A.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 74
Wagener-Salley 67
WAGENER — Bamberg-Ehrhardt (10-1 record) defeated Wagener-Salley (2-8 record) 74-67 on Friday.
For B-E, Justin Baxter had a double-double of 14 points and 23 rebounds, Jaylan Parker had 10 points, Jacoby Crosby had 15 points, Brenden Williams had 18 points.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Palmetto Christian 62
Orangeburg Prep 46
Orangeburg Prep lost its region opener to Palmetto Christian 63-56 in overtime on Friday.
Xavier Ravenell led the Indians with 12 points. Harris Holstein added 11 points, while Jay Plummer and Brayden Gramling each chipped in 10 points.
Jim Jenkins scored a game-high 32 points to pace PCA.
The Indians are 1-4 and 0-1 on the season and will play host to Calhoun Academy on Tuesday.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Palmetto Christian 74
Orangeburg Prep 34
The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians lost a home region game to Palmetto Christian on Friday, in a 74-34 final.
Leading scorers for Orangeburg Prep were Laine Grubbs with 10 points and 6 rebounds, Campbell Delaney with 8 points and 8 steals, and Anna Beth Lambrecht with 7 points.
Orangeburg Prep will return to action on Tuesday, January 12, hosting Calhoun Academy, with JV play starting at 4 p.m.