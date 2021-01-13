T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS football players honored

Ethan Stokes had 22 points for HHA, followed by Jabari Sumpter with 16 and Crawford Thomas with 11

HHA plays at home Friday vs. Clarendon Hall.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

HHA 27, Jefferson Davis 22

Brooke Fennessy scored 12 points to lead Holly Hill Academy over Jefferson Davis, 27-22, on Tuesday.

Madison Steele added 8 points for HHA.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 35, OPS 33

Calhoun Academy defeated Orangeburg Prep 35-33 on Tuesday.

Connor Hayes led all scorers with 20 for the Cavaliers.

Austin Hall and Brayden Gramling led the way for the Indians with 13 and 11 points respectively.

OP plays at Lee Academy on Friday.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

HHA 31, Jefferson Davis 17

Holly Hill Academy defeated Jefferson Davis 31-17 on Tuesday.