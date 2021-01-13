 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS football players honored
T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS football players honored

OPS football players honored

Orangeburg Prep football has 10 players named All-Region in SCISA Class 2A Region 1 for 2020:

First Team

  • AJ Tolbert: Tight End
  • Kenneth Fogle: Linebacker
  • Peyton Inabinet: Linebacker
  • McCullough Mims: Quarterback
  • Nick Shafer: Defensive Line

Second Team

  • Dylan Wilson: Running Back
  • Copeland Furtick: Defensive Back
  • Noland Boney: Offensive Line
  • Cade Wiles: Linebacker
  • Chase Williams: Offensive Line

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

OPS 75, Calhoun Academy 46

Orangeburg Prep ran away with a 75-46 win against the visiting Calhoun Academy Cavaliers.

Christian Rutland paced the Indians with 25 points and 8 steals while Mikey Templeton finished with a double/double with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Indians are 4-3 and 2-1 in Region I-AA. OP plays at Lee Academy on Friday.

HHA 71, Jefferson Davis 23

Unbeaten Holly Hill Academy downed Jefferson Davis 71-23 on Tuesday.

Ethan Stokes had 22 points for HHA, followed by Jabari Sumpter with 16 and Crawford Thomas with 11

HHA plays at home Friday vs. Clarendon Hall.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

HHA 27, Jefferson Davis 22

Brooke Fennessy scored 12 points to lead Holly Hill Academy over Jefferson Davis, 27-22, on Tuesday.

Madison Steele added 8 points for HHA.

HHA plays at home Friday vs. Clarendon Hall.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 35, OPS 33

Calhoun Academy defeated Orangeburg Prep 35-33 on Tuesday.

Connor Hayes led all scorers with 20 for the Cavaliers.

Austin Hall and Brayden Gramling led the way for the Indians with 13 and 11 points respectively.

OP plays at Lee Academy on Friday.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

HHA 31, Jefferson Davis 17

Holly Hill Academy defeated Jefferson Davis 31-17 on Tuesday.

For HHA: Ragan Steele, 12 points; Sydney Swank 7; Kaley Bell 6.

HHA plays at home Friday vs. Clarendon Hall.

B TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Aca. 34, HHA 3

The Calhoun Academy Lady Cavaliers won their second game at home vs. Holly Hill Academy 34-3

Scoring for the Cavaliers were Layla Walker with 16 points; Weathers Smith, Natalie Grace Porth, Julia Tucker and Mattie Sikes with 4 each; and Ella Jane Stickles with 2.

