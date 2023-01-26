T&D REGION SPORTS: OP takes 58-51 loss to Laurence Manning

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Laurence Manning 58, Orangeburg Prep (B) 51

Orangeburg Prep dropped to 6-11 on the season after a 58-51 loss to Laurence Manning Wednesday night.

T Riley recorded a double-double scoring 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Indians. Austin Hall had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists; Jody Gillam had six points, six rebounds, five steals and six assists; Xavier Ravenell had five points; Harris Holstein had four points; Jay Plummer had four points and Laytron Moorer had three points.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Friday against Thomas Sumter.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 48, Laurence Manning 29

Katherine Lambrecht had 15 points, six steals and six rebounds to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 48-29 win over Laurence Manning Wednesday.

Ashby Garrick had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Indians. Campbell Delaney had eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists; Jane Walker Yonce had eight points and eight rebounds; Joni Holstad had four points and eight rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep is at home Friday against Thomas Sumter.

Bethune-Bowman (G) 66, Bridges Prep 32

Bethune-Bowman improved to 5-3 in region play with a 66-32 win over Bridges Prep Wednesday night.

Zaniyah Pelzer scored a career-high 17 points to lead the Lady Mohawks. Cha’Myri Boneparte had 13 points, Chauntavia Haynes had 11 points, Ramyah Bronson had 11 points and Makaiyah Johnson had 10 points.

Bethune-Bowman will face Whale Branch on the road Friday.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (G) 51, Blackville-Hilda 34

Tilayiza Youmans recorded a triple-double scoring 25 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and adding 10 steals to help lead Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to a 51-34 victory over Blackville-Hilda Wednesday.

Aysiah Bonaparte had eight points and five steals while Phelissia Yon had four points, six rebounds and four steals.

The Lady Trojans (10-5, 6-3) will travel to face Denmark-Olar Friday night.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 34, Laurence Manning 11

Orangeburg Prep defeated Laurence Manning 34-11 Wednesday.

Mary Legare Delaney led the Lady Indians with 10 points and six rebounds. Hannah Lambrecht had six points, nine steals and four assists; Prestan Schurlknight had six points, five steals and six rebounds; Jayme Culler had six points; Brooke Fogle had four points and Kate Holstein had two points.

Orangeburg Prep is at home Friday against Thomas Sumter.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 22, Sumter 17

Javon Williams and Jordan Robins each had six points to help lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 22-17 win over Sumter Wednesday.

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Heathwood Hall 20, Orangeburg Prep (G) 8

Orangeburg Prep fell to Heathwood Hall 20-8 Thursday.

Blakely Garrick had three points to lead the Lady Indians. Emmaline Dangerfield had two points, Natalie Hall had two points and Ziva Keyter had one point.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Monday against Colleton Prep.