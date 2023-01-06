T&D REGION SPORTS: OP girls take win over Calhoun Academy

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 60, Calhoun Academy 14

Orangeburg Prep varsity girls basketball team defeated Calhoun Academy 60-14 Friday night in Orangeburg.

Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 15 points, five assists and five rebounds. Katherine Lambrecht had 11 points and four steals; Jane Walker Yonce had 10 points and five rebounds; Joni Holstad had eight points, five rebounds and five steals and Ashby Garrick had eight points and five assists.

Orangeburg Prep travels to face Wilson Hall Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Calhoun Academy (B) 56, Orangeburg Prep 52

Calhoun Academy varsity boys improved to 9-3 with a 56-52 victory over Orangeburg Prep Friday.

Connor Hayes led Calhoun Academy with 19 points. Will Andrews had 13 points; William Felder had 11 points; Turner Fleming had six points; JB Haltiwanger had five points and Jude Walker had two points.

Orangeburg Prep was led by Tilden Riley's 13 points and seven rebounds. Jay Plummer had 13 points; Austin Hall had nine points and 10 rebounds; Latron Moorer had nine points; Jody Gillam had six points and Harris Holstein had two points.

Orangebug Prep will travel to face Wilson Hall Jan. 11 while Calhoun Academy will take part in the SCISA Challenge Saturday in Newberry.

Bethune Bowman (G) 44, Whale Branch 32

Bethune-Bowman varsity girls basketball earned a region win Friday after defeating Whale Branch 44-32 Friday night.

Cha'Myri Bonepart led the Lady Mohawks with 17 points while Chauntavia Haynes and Makaiyah Johnson each had seven points.

Bethune-Bowman improves to 3-7 and 2-0 in region play, they will play host to Allendale-Fairfax Tuesday night.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 36, Calhoun Academy 15

Orangeburg Prep junior varsity girls defeated Calhoun Academy 36-15 Friday night.

Prestan Schurlknight led OPS with 10 points, nine steals and four assists. Jayme Culler had eight points and four rebounds; Mary Legare Delaney had eight points, six rebounds and five steals and Hannah Lambrecht had six points.

Orangeburg Prep travels to face Wilson Hall Wednesday, Jan. 11

Orangeburg Prep (B) 43, Calhoun Academy 40

Orangeburg Prep junior varsity boys improved to 6-1 on the season after a 43-40 victory over Calhoun Academy Friday night.

Avery Ravenell led Orangeburg Prep with 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Charlie McCutcheon had five points; Hart Wiles had five points and five rebounds; Jackson Strickland had two points.

Colt Layton had 17 points to lead Calhoun Academy while Chase Strickland added nine points.

Orangeburg Prep will face Wilson Hall Wednesday, Jan. 11