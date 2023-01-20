T&D REGION SPORTS: OP falls to Heathwood Hall

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Heathwood Hall 58, Orangeburg Prep (B) 49

Orangeburg Prep fell to 6-11 on the season after a 58-49 loss Friday at Heathwood Hall.

Tilden Riley led the Indians with 21 points and six rebounds. Xavier Ravenell had 14 points; Austin Hall had eight points and nine rebounds; Jody Gillam had four points and seven assists; Harris Holstein had two points.

Orangeburg Prep will face Laurence Manning Wednesday.

Calhoun Academy (G) 54, St. John's Christian 20

Sarah Grace Kizer recorded a double-double scoring 22 points and 11 steals to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 54-20 win over St. John's Christian Friday.

Reagan Kizer had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Cavs. Sarah Roland had four points, Sara Ardis had four points, Claire Rickenbaker had two points and Natalier Quattlebaum had two points.

Calhoun Academy plays host to Dorchester Academy Tuesday.

Heathwood Hall 62, Orangeburg Prep (G) 21

The Lady Indians fell to 14-3 on the season after a 62-21 loss to Heathwood Hall Friday night.

Campbell Delaney led OPS with six points and five rebounds. Ashby Garrick had five points, Hannah Lambrecht had five points and Graysen Garrick had five points.

Orangeburg Prep will be on the road Wednesday at Laurence Manning.

St. John's Christian 57, Calhoun Academy (B) 54

Calhoun Academy dropped its second-straight region game 57-54 against St. John's Christian Academy Friday night.

William Felder led the Cavaliers with 23 points. Jay Haltiwanger had 12 points, Turner Fleming had eight points, Jude Walker had seven points, Will Andrews had four points.

Calhoun Academy (13-5) will play host to Dorchester Academy Tuesday.

Denmark-Olar (G) 81, North 11

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 31 (G) St. John's Christian 13

Calhoun Academy defeated St. John's Christian 31-13 Friday night.

Ella Jane Stickles had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Lady Cavs. Layla Walker had seven points, Weathers Smith had four points, Kaylee Murphy had four points and Natalie Grace Porth had two points.

Calhoun Academy is at home against Dorchester Academy Friday.

Heathwood Hall 34, Orangeburg Prep (G) 30

Heathwood Hall handed Orangeburg Prep its first loss of the season Friday as the Lady Indians fell 34-30.

Mary Legare Delaney led OPS with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Jayme Guller had seven points and Hannah Lambrecht had seven points.

Orangeburg Prep will be on the road at Laurence Manning

Heathwood Hall 39, Orangeburg Prep (B) 22

Avery Ravenell had 12 points and six steals to lead Orangeburg Prep, but the Indians fell to Heathwood Hall 39-22 Friday.

Charlie McCutcheon had six points, Walt Mims had two points and four assists, Morrison Burroughs had two points, Ger'Maury Robinson had six rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep is on the road Wednesday at Laurence Manning.

Calhoun Academy (B) 38, St. John's Christian 27

Colt Layton had 17 points to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 38-27 win over St. John's Christian Academy Friday night.

Chase Strickland had eight points, Hamp Thornton had seven points, Crews Felder had three points and Avery Fralick had three points.

Calhoun Academy improves to 8-2 and will play host to Dorchester Academy Tuesday.