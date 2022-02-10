T&D REGION SPORTS: OP downs Lee

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep (G) 58, Lee Academy 40

Campbell Delaney recorded a double-double scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a 58-40 victory over Lee Academy Thursday.

Ryn Grubbs had 10 points and six rebounds; Isabelle Wassell had eight points; Katherine Lambrecht had six points and Emma Fogle had five points. Cate Fogle added eight assists.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Thomas Sumter Academy Monday, Feb. 14.

Lake Marion (G) 51, Burke 40

Lake Marion varsity girls traveled to Burke and picked up a 51-40 win.

Q. Myers led Lake Marion with 25 points and four steals; T. Allen had five points and two assists; D. Wright had 11 points and four rebounds; J. Green had 10 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal; J. Barnes had one rebound and R. Robinson had two rebounds.

Lake Marion travels to face Timberland Friday.

Orangeburg Prep 60, Lee Academy 30

Mikey Templeton had 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 60-30 victory over Lee Academy Thursday night.

Christian Rutland had 15 points and five rebounds in the win. Harris Holstein had seven points; McCullough Mims had seven points, nine rebounds, three steals, three assists and a block; Jay Plummer had six points, Prusher Bair had three point, two steals and a block; Devin Patel had two points and Conner Brandon had one point.

Orangeburg Prep will face Thomas Sumter at home Monday.

Holly Hill Academy 82, St. Johns 75 OT

Holly Hill Academy needed overtime to defeat St. Johns 82-75 Wednesday.

Jabari Sumpter led the Raiders with 28 points and 20 rebounds. Jordan Stokes and Jacob Rogers each had 20 points and Rogers added five steals. Tyler Wright had six points, Marion Breland had five points, four assists and six steals and Perrin Breland had three points and six assists.

Holly Hill is at home Friday against Dorchester Academy.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep (G) 32, Lee Academy 6

Izzy Exum and Prestan Schurlknight each had six points to lead the JV Lady Indians to a 32-6 win over Lee Academy Thursday.

Annabelle Hunter, Graysen Garrick, Mary Legare Delaney and Payton Schurlknight each scored four points. Hannah Lambrecht, Exum and Prestan Schurlknight each had five steals.

The JV region tournament will be held at Orangeburg Prep beginning Tuesday, Feb. 15.

St. Johns 41, Holly Hill Academy 29

Holly Hill Academy JV Raiders fell to St. Johns 41-29 Wednesday night.

Charlie Perkins led HHA with eight points while Ashton Soles and Ethan Siau each had seven points.

Holly Hill will be at home Friday against Dorchester Academy.

O-W players, coaches earn region honors

Region V-AAA announced its annual award winners Thursday and Jordan Simpson was named Boys Player of the Year while Shardasia Zeigler was named Girls Player of the Year.

Deondra Darby and Asia Graves were named to the Girls All-Region Team while Horace Jacques and O'Quandre Sanders were named to the Boys All-Region Team.

Head coaches Cedrick Simpson (girls) and Willie Thomas (boys) both earned Coach of the Year honors.

