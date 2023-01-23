 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

T&D REGION SPORTS: OP downs Colleton Prep

  • 0
Basketball logo

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 18, Colleton Prep 12

T&D e-edition: The daily newspaper pages and much more

Aaliyah Ayala had eight points to help lead Orangeburg Prep to an 18-12 win over Colleton Prep Monday.

Morgan Gue had four points, Blakely Garrick had three points, Natalie Hall had two points and Emmaline Dangerfield had one point.

OPS will play host to Heathwood Hall Thursday.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 36, Colleton Prep 26

Orangeburg Prep defeated Colleton Prep 36-26 Monday night.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bruins rally past Lower Richland

Council Burroughs led the Indians with 13 points. Chris Jackson had 11 points, Cholly Williams had eight points.

OPS will be at home Thursday against Heathwood Hall.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News