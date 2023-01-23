T&D REGION SPORTS: OP downs Colleton Prep

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 18, Colleton Prep 12

Aaliyah Ayala had eight points to help lead Orangeburg Prep to an 18-12 win over Colleton Prep Monday.

Morgan Gue had four points, Blakely Garrick had three points, Natalie Hall had two points and Emmaline Dangerfield had one point.

OPS will play host to Heathwood Hall Thursday.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 36, Colleton Prep 26

Orangeburg Prep defeated Colleton Prep 36-26 Monday night.

Council Burroughs led the Indians with 13 points. Chris Jackson had 11 points, Cholly Williams had eight points.

OPS will be at home Thursday against Heathwood Hall.