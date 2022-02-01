T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W gets win over Swansea

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 60, Swansea 39

Jordan Simpson had 14 points to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 60-39 win over Swansea Tuesday.

O'quandre Sanders had 13 points and Horaces Jacques had 10 points in the Bruins win.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will face Strom Thurmond Friday.

Denmark-Olar (G) 78, Blackville-Hilda 6

Denmark-Olar improved to 10-0 in region play after a 78-6 win over Blackville-Hilda Tuesday.

Dyneka Roberts led the Lady Vikings with 24 points while Aijalon Wroten had 23 points.

Denmark-Olar will face Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Thursday.

Orangeburg Prep 64, Lee Academy 18

Christian Rutland scored 18 points to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 64-18 victory over Lee Academy Tuesday.

Mikey Templeton had 14 points; Prusher Bair had nine points, eight steals and seven rebounds; McCullough Mims had seven points; Austin Hall had eight points; Conner Brandon had five points and Jay Plummer had three points.

Orangeburg Prep (8-10, 3-3) will be at home Thursday against Palmetto Christian Academy.

Wagener-Salley 37, North 29

North dropped to 3-7 in Region III-A after a 37-29 loss to Wagener-Salley Tuesday night.

Zoe Hawkins recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles. Keyosha Hammond had nine points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal; Calveonna Charley had six points and a steal; Alayshia Mack and Angiona Hook each had two points and four rebounds.

North will travel to face Williston-Elko Wednesday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 54, Lee Academy 19

Campbell Delaney had 12 points and seven steals to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 54-19 victory over Lee Academy Tuesday.

Emma Fogle scored nine points; Ryn Grubbs had eight points and 10 rebounds; Laine Grubbs had seven points and seven rebounds and Cate Fogle had six points and seven steals.

Orangeburg Prep will host Palmetto Christian on Thursday beginning with the JV girls game at 4 p.m.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep (G) 40, Lee Academy 3

OP remained unbeaten in region play as Izzy Exum scored six points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the JV Lady Indians to a 40-3 victory over Lee Academy Tuesday.

Mary Legare Delaney had six points and seven rebounds; Payton Schurlknight had six points and eight rebounds; Hannah Lambrecht, Prestan Schurlknight and Kate Holstein each had four points.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Thursday against Palmetto Christian. JV girls begin at 4 p.m.

Calhoun Academy (G) 28, Jefferson Davis Academy 25

Coker Carson had eight points to lead Calhoun Academy to a 28-25 victory over Jefferson Davis Academy Monday.

Sarah Roland had seven points and Layla Walker had five points. Chapel Hollingsworth, Natalie Grace Porth, Natalie Quattlebaum and Ella Jane Stickles each had two points.

Calhoun Academy will be on the road Friday at Palmetto Christian.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64, Swansea 20

Kizer Glover scored 22 points to lead the JV Bruins to a 64-20 win over Swansea Monday.

Jackson Sheppard added 12 points in the victory.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0