T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W defeats Strom Thurmond

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 77, Strom Thurmond 31

Jordan Simpson had 34 points and seven rebounds to help lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 77-31 victory over Strom Thurmond Friday.

Maurion Gordon added 10 points and three rebounds in the win.

Holly Hill Academy 60, St. Johns Christian 56

Jabari Sumpter recorded a double-double scoring 24 points and grabbing 19 rebounds to help lead Holly Hill Academy to a 60-56 win over St. Johns Christian Friday.

Tyler Wright added 12 points and Marion Breland had 10 points and six rebounds in the victory.

B-TEAM

Laurence Manning (G) 25, Orangeburg Prep 7

Calee Hartzog had five points to lead Orangeburg Prep but the Lady Indians fell to Laurence Manning 25-7 Saturday.

Madison Damron added two points in the loss.

Orangeburg Prep will be on the road Monday against Northside Christian.

Laurence Manning 38, Orangeburg Prep 35

Orangeburg Prep fell to 7-5 on the season after a 38-35 loss to Laurence Manning Saturday.

Kyran Glover scored 20 points to lead Orangeburg Prep while Chris Glover added 11 points.

The Indians travel to face Northside Christian Monday.

