T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W defeats Gilbert

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 89, Gilbert 34: Horaces Jacques scored his 1,000th career point as Orangeburg-Wilkinson defeated Gilbert 89-34 Friday night.

Jacques finished with 22 points, five rebounds and six steals to lead the Bruins. Ladontis Franklin had 12 points; Maurion Gordon had 11 points and eight rebounds; Brykel Washington had 11 points and Mark Jamison had 11 points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson improves to 6-0 in region play and will play Swansea at home Tuesday.

Calhoun Academy (B) 72, Clarendon Hall 42: Calhoun Academy improved to 15-6 on the season after a 72-42 win over Clarendon Hall Friday night.

Will Andrews led the Cavaliers with 25 points. William Felder had 22 points; Jay Haltiwanger had seven points; Hunter Thornburg had six points; Jude Walker had five points; Turner Fleming had two points; Holden Walling had two points; HB Walling had two points and Elliott Brown had one point.

Calhoun Academy play host to Jefferson Davis Academy Monday.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 40, Gilbert 13: Orangeburg-Wilkinson defeated Gilbert 40-13 Thursday.

Marcus Felder had 12 points to lead the Bruins. Amorie Miley added seven points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 30, White Knoll 27

Javon Smith had eight points to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 30-27 victory over White Knoll Saturday.

Eyrell Mintz had seven points while Jordan Robins added six points in the win.

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (G) 24, Clarendon Hall 8: Sara Marshall Covington led Calhoun Academy with nine points as the Lady Cavaliers defeated Clarendon Hall 24-8 Friday.

Adalynne Fallaw had four points, Shay Hane had four points, Kylie Kaszuba had two points, Bridge Smith had two points, Hallee Lambert had two points and Emily Haigler had one point.

Calhoun Academy (G) 15, Dorchester Academy 4: Calhoun Academy defeated Dorchester Academy 15-4 Saturday.

Adalynne Fallaw led the Cavaliers with five points. Shay Hane had four points, Sara Marshall Covington had four points, Bridge Smith had two points.

Calhoun Academy will conclude its season Feb. 6 at home against Colleton Prep.