T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W, Branchville, North win

VARSITY BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 76, Bethune-Bowman 33
Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys varsity defeated Bethune-Bowman 76-33 Friday night.
Brykel Washington led the Bruins with 19 points and five rebounds. Horaces Jacques added 16 points and Mark Jamison finished with 12 points.
Branchville (B) 67, Lake Marion 57
Branchville boys varsity basketball defeated Lake Marion 67-57 Friday night.
Kyida Wright led the Gators with 18 points. Patrick Guest added 17 points and Jaieveon Jamison had 14 points.
North (G) 59, CA Johnson 29
North girls varsity basketball defeated CA Johnson 59-29 Friday night.
Coco Charley led the Lady Eagles with 18 points. Keyosha Hammonds had 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. Syrenity Sims added 13 points, three rebounds and two blocks.
The victory was the first-ever win for girls coach Irek Hartwell