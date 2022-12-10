T&D REGION SPORTS: North All-Stars take win

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

North 22, South 14

The North All-Stars defeated the South All-Stars in the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Bowl held Saturday at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

Denmark-Olar's Keithan Washington finished with 15 yards rushing and caught a pass for the North team. Bamberg-Ehrhardt's Omarion Buckmon finished with three tackles for the South team. Lake Marion's Jaylin Davis also took part in the event.

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Edisto (B) 39, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 34

Edisto varsity boys survived a late H-K-T rally to defeat the Trojans 39-34 Friday night.

Jaylon Jennings led the Cougars with 12 points while Austen Simpson added 10 points.

Edisto is back in action at home Friday against Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Calhoun Academy (B) 63, Colleton Prep 33

Calhoun Academy remained unbeaten after a 63-33 victory over Colleton Prep Friday night.

William Felder led the Cavs (5-0) with 21 points while Jay Haltiwanger added 20 points. Will Andrews had five points in the victory.

Calhoun Academy is at home Friday against Orangeburg Prep.

Dorchester Academy 45, Holly Hill Academy (B) 34

Tyler Wright led Holly Hill Academy with 17 points, but the Raiders fell to Dorchester Academy Friday night.

Davin Walling added seven points in the loss.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 52, Laurence Manning 44

Orangeburg Prep (3-3) trailed 33-31 going into the fourth quarter, but outscored Laurence Manning 21-11 in the final period to earn a 52-44 win at the Baron Classic in Sumter.

Jody Gillam led the Indians with 15 points, nine in the final period. Tilden Riley had 11 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks; Jay Plummer had seven points and 10 rebounds; Austin Hall had five points and seven rebounds; Latron Moorer had eight points and four rebounds; Harris Holstein had four points and three steals and Xavier Ravenell had two points.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Calhoun Academy Friday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 52, Laurence Manning 32

Orangeburg Prep varsity girls defeated Laurence Manning 52-32 on the second day of the Baron Classic held at Wilson Hall in Sumter.

Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Joni Holstad had nine points; Ashby Garrick had eight points; Katherine Lambrecht had seven points and seven rebounds and Izzy Exum had six points.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Calhoun Academy Friday.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (B) 54, Colleton Prep 23

Colt Layton and Crews Felder each had 11 points to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 54-23 win over Colleton Prep Friday.

Turner Houck added eight points while Hamp Thornton scored seven points for the Cavaliers.

Calhoun Academy (4-1) will be at home Friday against Orangeburg Prep.

Dorchester Academy 40, Holly Hill Academy (B) 22

Holly Hill Academy JV boys fell to Dorchester Academy 40-22 Friday night.

Nick Lindsay led HHA with eight points while Camdin Harmon added four points.