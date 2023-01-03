T&D REGION SPORTS JDA downs Calhoun Academy girls

VARSITY BASKETBALL
Jefferson Davis Academy 55, Calhoun Academy (G) 50
Reagan Kizer recorded a double-double scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds but the Lady Cavs fell to JDA 55-50 Tuesday.
Sarah Grace Kizer had 15 points; Sara Ardis had eight points and Ava Cuttino had six points.
Calhoun Academy travels to Orangeburg Prep on Friday.
Bethune-Bowman (G) 69, Bridges Prep 20
Makaiyah Johnson had 21 points and 10 steals to help lead Bethune-Bowman to a 69-20 win over Bridges Prep Tuesday.
Tania Mack had 10 points; Chauntavia Haynes had eight points; Ramiyah Bronson had eight points and Zaniyah Pelzer had eight points.
Bethune-Bowman (2-7, 1-0) will play host to Whale Branch.
People are also reading…
JV BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy (G) 38, Jefferson Davis Academy 18
Calhoun Academy junior varsity girls basketball defeated Jefferson Davis Academy 38-18 Tuesday.
Weathers Smith led the JV Lady Cavs with 12 points. Layla Walker recorded a double-double scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 steals. Ella Jane Stickles also had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Orangeburg Prep (B) 53, Dorchester Academy 37
Orangeburg Prep boys junior varsity basketball improved to 5-1 with a 53-37 victory over Dorchester Academy Tuesday.
Avery Ravenell led the Indians with 16 points and six assists. Eil Panteleon had nine points and four rebounds; Hart Wiles had eight points and 10 rebounds; Walt Mims had seven points, nine rebounds and four assists; Charlie McCutcheon had seven points and nine rebounds; Jackson Strickland had four points and four rebounds and Ger'Maury Robinson had two points.
Orangeburg Prep will play host to Calhoun Academy Friday.