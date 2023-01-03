T&D REGION SPORTS JDA downs Calhoun Academy girls

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Jefferson Davis Academy 55, Calhoun Academy (G) 50

Reagan Kizer recorded a double-double scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds but the Lady Cavs fell to JDA 55-50 Tuesday.

Sarah Grace Kizer had 15 points; Sara Ardis had eight points and Ava Cuttino had six points.

Calhoun Academy travels to Orangeburg Prep on Friday.

Bethune-Bowman (G) 69, Bridges Prep 20

Makaiyah Johnson had 21 points and 10 steals to help lead Bethune-Bowman to a 69-20 win over Bridges Prep Tuesday.

Tania Mack had 10 points; Chauntavia Haynes had eight points; Ramiyah Bronson had eight points and Zaniyah Pelzer had eight points.

Bethune-Bowman (2-7, 1-0) will play host to Whale Branch.

JV BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (G) 38, Jefferson Davis Academy 18

Calhoun Academy junior varsity girls basketball defeated Jefferson Davis Academy 38-18 Tuesday.

Weathers Smith led the JV Lady Cavs with 12 points. Layla Walker recorded a double-double scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 steals. Ella Jane Stickles also had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 53, Dorchester Academy 37

Orangeburg Prep boys junior varsity basketball improved to 5-1 with a 53-37 victory over Dorchester Academy Tuesday.

Avery Ravenell led the Indians with 16 points and six assists. Eil Panteleon had nine points and four rebounds; Hart Wiles had eight points and 10 rebounds; Walt Mims had seven points, nine rebounds and four assists; Charlie McCutcheon had seven points and nine rebounds; Jackson Strickland had four points and four rebounds and Ger'Maury Robinson had two points.

​Orangeburg Prep will play host to Calhoun Academy Friday.​