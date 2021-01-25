 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: High school basketball action
T&D REGION SPORTS: High school basketball action

  Updated
generic Basketball clip art library

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill Academy 75

Clarendon Hall 62

The Holly Hill Academy boys were victorious over Clarendon Hall, winning 75-62

HHA’s Ethan Stokes had 26 points and 5 rebounds; Marion Breland scored 22 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals; and Jabari Sumpter had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

For Clarendon Hall, Kylic Horton had a game-high 32 points and 17 rebounds.

HHA will host Colleton Prep on Wednesday.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill Academy 42

Clarendon Hall 22

Holly Hill Academy’s girls defeated Clarendon Hall 42-22.

HHA’s Halle Mott scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds and Madison Steele has 18 points and 7 rebounds.

HHA will host Colleton Prep on Wednesday.

Bethune-Bowman 59

Branchville 14

The Bethune-Bowman girls overpowered Branchville 59-11.

Bethune-Bowman's Alexis Johnson scored 25 points and teammate Sha'twana Lee scored 17.

Bethune-Bowman is now 1-1 and 1-0 in regiona play.

The next game will be tonight at home against Branchville.

