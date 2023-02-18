VARSITY BASKETBALL

Newberry Academy 40, Holly Hill Academy (B) 34

Newberry Academy outscored Holly Hill Academy 16-9 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Raiders 40-34 in the first round of the SCISA Class A boys basketball playoffs.

Davin Walling led Holly Hill Academy with 12 points while Ashton Soles added 11 points in the loss.

Calhoun Falls 71, North (B) 67

North rallied from a 12-point third quarter deficit to take a 59-58 lead late in the fourth quarter, but Calhoun Falls closed the game with a 13-8 run to defeat the Eagles 71-67.

The loss eliminates North from the Class A boys basketball playoffs. The Eagles finish the season 20-8 and 11-3 in region play.

Woodland (B) 82, Marion 70

The Woodland Wolverines advanced to the third-round of the Class 2A playoffs after an 82-70 victory over Marion Saturday.

Clarence Simmons led Woodland with 21 points. Tyree Edwards finished with 14 points while Ja’Kease Salley and Suderian Harrison each had 12 points.

Woodland travels to face Andrew Jackson Wednesday. The winner will advance to the Class 2A Lower State final.

Denmark-Olar (B) 69, McCormick 49

Brushaurd Young scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help lead Denmark-Olar to a 69-49 victory over McCormick Saturday.

With the win, the Vikings advance to the third round of the Class A boys basketball playoffs.

Terrance Hinton recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists. Keithan Washington had 14 points and six rebounds.

Denmark-Olar will travel to Great Falls Tuesday for a third-round game against the Red Devils. The winner advances to play in the Class A Upper State final.

Loris 54, Orangeburg-Wilkinson (G) 33

Loris outscored Orangeburg-Wilkinson 17-2 in the second quarter, and eliminated the Bruinettes from the Class 3A girls basketball playoffs.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson finishes the season 17-9 and 8-2 in region play.