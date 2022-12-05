T&D REGION SPORTS: H-K-T girls win

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (G) 47, Edisto 29

Tilayiza Youmans scored 32 points while grabbing four rebounds and added three steals to lead Hunter-Tyler-Kinard’s girls varsity basketball to a 47-29 win over Edisto.

Asyiah Bonaparte added 10 points and three steals while Jailyn Bonaparte scored five points and added five steals for the Lady Trojans.

Woodland 59, Bethune-Bowman 33 (G)

Bethune-Bowman girls varsity basketball fell to Woodland Saturday 59-33.

Makiyah Johnson led the Lady Mohawks (0-3) with nine points while Chauntavia Haynes added eight points. Lyniah Kitt led Woodland with 24 points.