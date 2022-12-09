T&D REGION SPORTS: H-K-T gets past Edisto

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (G) 53, Edisto 47

H-K-T varsity girls defeated Edisto 53-47 Friday night.

The Lady Trojans were led by Tilayiza Youmans who had 32 points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Jailyn Bonaparte added 17 points and three steals in the win.

Wilson Hall 63, Orangeburg Prep (B) 33

Orangeburg Prep fell to Wilson Hall 63-33 Friday in the first round of the Baron Classic in Sumter.

The Indians were led by Tilden Riley who had 11 point, 13 rebounds and a block. Austin Hall added 10 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a block; Jody Gillam had four points while Jay Plummer, Harris Holstein, Kush Patel and Louis Fernandez each had two points.

OPS will face Laurence Manning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 30, Florence Christian 22

Campbell Delaney recorded a double-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 30-22 victory over Florence Christian at the Baron Classic in Sumter.

Jane Walker Yonce added six points and four rebounds for the Lady Indians. Ashby Garrick and Joni Holstad each had four points and Katherine Lambrecht added four points and six steals.

Orangeburg Prep will continue play in Sumter Saturday against Laurence Manning beginning at 11 a.m.

Calhoun Academy (G) 46, Colleton Prep 26

Calhoun Academy varsity girls improved to 3-2 on the season with a 46-26 win Friday at Colleton Prep.

The Lady Cavs were led by Reagan Kizer's 25 points, 16 rebounds and seven steals. Sarah Grace Kizer added 17 points, five rebounds and seven steals.

JV BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (G) 30, Colleton Prep 27

Weathers Smith had 11 points to lead Calhoun Academy JV girls to a 30-27 victory Friday.

Ella Jane Stickles had seven points, Layla Walker had six points, Natalie Grace Porth had four points and Sara Marshall Covington had two points.

B-TEAM BASKETBALL



Orangeburg Prep (G) 30, Calhoun Academy 9

The Orangeburg Prep B-Team girls defeated Calhoun Academy 30-9.

Natalie Hall led the Lady Indians with seven points. Blakely Garrick had six points, Emmaline Dangerfield had five points, Brynley Bolen had four points, Aaliyah Ayala had three points, Morgan Gue had two points, Madison Damron had two points and Addison Nivens had one point.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Laurence Manning Jan. 4

Orangeburg Prep (B) 17, Calhoun Academy 14

Orangeburg Prep B-Team boys basketball (2-1) defeated Calhoun Academy 17-14.

Cholly Williams led OPS with six points. Parker Gray had five points, Noah Clark had four points and Riley Brown had two points.