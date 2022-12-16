T&D REGION SPORTS: H-K-T gets past Blackville-Hilda

SHRINE BOWL

South Carolina 17, North Carolina 13

VARSITY BASKETBALL

H-K-T (G) 38, Blackville-Hilda 36

Hunter-Tyler-Kinard varsity girls basketball defeated Blackville-Hilda 38-36 Friday night.

Jailyn Bonaparte led the Lady Trojans with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Asyiah Bonaparte added nine points and five steals.

Keenan 61, Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 53

Orangeburg-Wilkinson varsity boys basketball fell to Keenan Friday 61-53.

Horace Jacques led the Bruins with 17 points. Brykel Washington had nine points; Maurion Gordon had eight points and Keith Smith added seven points and seven rebounds.

North (B) 80, Williston-Elko 59

Jalen Jefferson scored 20 points and added five rebounds, five steals and three assists to help lead North to an 80-59 victory over Williston-Elko Friday.

Amaveon Calloway added 15 points, four steals and two assists; Jy'Darius Brailey scored 10 points and had two steals; Stetson Stack had eight points, nine steals, seven rebounds and three assists.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 29, Keenan 26

Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV boys basketball defeated Keenan Thursday night.

Marcus Felder led the JV Bruins with eight points while Jordan McGahee added seven points.

Calhoun Academy (B) 39, Orangeburg Prep 38

Calhoun Academy junior varsity boys handed Orangeburg Prep its first loss of the season 39-38 in St. Matthews.

Avery Ravenell led the JV Indians (4-1) with 12 points and six steals. Eli Panteleon had nine points, Hart Wiles had eight points and eight rebounds, Walt Mims had seven points, seven rebound and four assists.

Calhoun Academy (5-1) was led by Crews Felder's 12 points. Chase Strickland had nine points, Turner Houck had six points, Colt Layton had five points, Hamp Thornton had five points and Dayton Birkland had two points.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 39, Calhoun Academy 13

Hannah Lambrecht had 10 points and four steals to lead Orangeburg Prep's JV girls to a 39-13 win over Calhoun Academy Friday.

Brooke Fogle had six points; Kate Holstein had six points; Mary Legare had five points, nine rebounds and five steals; Prestan Schurlknight had four points, 10 steals and seven rebounds; Calee Hartzog had four points and Gee Gee Riley had six rebounds.