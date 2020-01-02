{{featured_button_text}}
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Clarendon Hall 84

Lamar 57

DARLINGTON - Clarendon Hall took an 84-57 win against Lamar on Thursday at Darlington High School in the Too Tough to Tame Tourney.

The two-day event is now in its third season and second with Darlington Raceway serving as the title sponsor.

The Saints (4-1 record) were led by Kylic Horton with 25 points, Zyan Gilmore with 24 points and Traveon Davis with 23 points.

Clarendon Hall will play either host Darlington or Central (Pageland) on Friday.

On Saturday, Clarendon Hall will be in the Upstate, playing at Greenville High School in the Prep Hoops SC showcase event. The Saints will play Greer Middle College at 11 a.m. to start the event which will also have Daniel, West Ashley, Mauldin, Cardinal Newman, Traveler's Rest, Irmo, Ridge View, Franklin County (Ga.), Greenville, Wren, Legacy Early College and Combine Academy.

