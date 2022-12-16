T&D REGION SPORTS: Cavaliers take JV win over Indians

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (B) 39, Orangeburg Prep 38

Calhoun Academy junior varsity boys handed Orangeburg Prep its first loss of the season 39-38 in St. Matthews.

Avery Ravenell led the JV Indians (4-1) with 12 points and six steals. Eli Panteleon had nine points, Hart Wiles had eight points and eight rebounds, Walt Mims had seven points, seven rebound and four assists.

Calhoun Academy (5-1) was led by Crews Felder's 12 points. Chase Strickland had nine points, Turner Houck had six points, Colt Layton had five points, Hamp Thornton had five points and Dayton Birkland had two points.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 39, Calhoun Academy 13

Hannah Lambrecht had 10 points and four steals to lead Orangeburg Prep's JV girls to a 39-13 win over Calhoun Academy Friday.

Brooke Fogle had six points; Kate Holstein had six points; Mary Legare had five points, nine rebounds and five steals; Prestan Schurlknight had four points, 10 steals and seven rebounds; Calee Hartzog had four points and Gee Gee Riley had six rebounds.