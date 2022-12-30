T&D REGION SPORTS: Cavaliers get past Patrick Henry

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (B) 65, Patrick Henry 55

Calhoun Academy varsity boys basketball defeated Patrick Henry 65-55 Friday to take third place at the Warhawk Holiday Tournament at Colleton Prep.

William Felder led the Cavs with 28 points. Jay Haltiwanger had 12 points and Turner Fleming had 11 points.

Calhoun Academy (8-3) will travel to face Jefferson Davis Academy Tuesday.

Hilton Head Christian 49, Calhoun Academy (B) 44

Calhoun Academy varsity boys basketball fell to Hilton Head Christian Thursday night.

William Felder led the Cavaliers with 17 points. Will Andrews had nine points and Connor Hayes had eight points.

Lake Marion (G) 56, Allendale-Fairfax 51 (OT)

Lake Marion varsity girls basketball defeated Allendale-Fairfax 56-51 Friday to take third place at the Battle in the Swamp tournament in Lake Marion.