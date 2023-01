Calhoun Academy (B) 76, PAC 56

Calhoun Academy improved to 11-3 on the season after defeating PAC 76-56 Saturday in Newberry.

Turner Fleming led the Cavs with 25 points. William Felder had 15 points, Will Andrews had 11 points, Jay Haltiwanger had 10 points, Connor Hayes had eight points, Jude Walker had five points and Hunter Thornburg had two points.