VARSITY BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (G) 52, Marlboro Academy 34

Reagan Kizer recorded a double-double scoring 28 points and grabbing 22 rebounds to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 52-34 victory over Marlboro Academy in the first round of the SCISA state playoffs.

Sarah Grace Kizer had 16 points for the Lady Cavs. Natalie Quattlebaum had four points, Sarah Roland had two points and Sara Ardis had two points.

Calhoun Academy will face Dillon Christian in the second round Tuesday.

Denmark-Olar (G) 85, McCormick 32

Denmark-Olar advanced to the third round of the Class A girls basketball playoffs after an 85-32 victory over McCormick Friday.

Ry'Naisha Barnes led the Lady Vikings with 23 points. Aveion Walker had 21 points, TaKenya James had 12 points, Dy'Neka Roberts had 12 points and Aijalon Wroten had 10 points.

Denmark-Olar will travel to face McBee Wednesday.