T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy gets past Patrick Henry in opener

VARSITY BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 46, Patrick Henry 32
Calhoun Academy varsity basketball opened its season with a 46-32 win over Patrick Henry Thursday.
William Felder led the Cavaliers with 20 points. Will Andrews had seven points and Jude Walker added five points.
Calhoun Academy (1-0) will travel to face Laurence Manning Nov. 29.
JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 48, Patrick Henry 17
Calhoun Academy junior varsity basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 48-17 win over Patrick Henry Thursday.
The JV Cavs were led by Colt Layton who scored 17 points. Turner Houck had nine points, Avery Fralick had eight points and Hamp Thornton had seven points.
Calhoun Academy (1-0) will travel to face Laurence Manning Nov. 29.