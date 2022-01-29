T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy defeats OP

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Branchville (G) 25, Bridges Prep 19

Keelie Summers had 14 points to lead Branchville to a 25-19 win over Bridges Prep Friday night.

Brianna Wiles and Marygrace Valentine each had four points, Kira Infinger had two points and Grier Harris had one points in the victory.

Philip Simmons (G) 76, Lake Marion 36

Quanaisha Myers had 26 points, three steals and two rebounds to lead Lake Marion, but the Lady Gators fell to Philip Simmons 76-36 Friday.

Lake Marion (2-7, 1-3) will host Timberland Tuesday.

Calhoun Academy 55, Orangeburg Prep 49

Calhoun Academy defeated Orangburg Prep 55-49 Friday night.

William Felder led the Cavaliers with 31 points while Turner Fleming and Will Andrews each had eight points.

Mikey Templeton led the Indians with 14 points. Prusher Bair had 13 points and Austin Hall had 11 points. Christian Rutland had six points, McCullough Mims had three points and Jay Plummer had two points.

Calhoun Academy improves to 15-3, 4-2 in region play and will be at Jefferson Davis Monday. Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Lee Academy Tuesday.

Philip Simmons 64, Lake Marion 47

Maurice Brown led Lake Marion with 15 points but the Gators fell to Philip Simmons 64-47 Friday night.

Najah Myers had 10 points, Detrick Jenkins had seven points.​

Orangeburg Prep 54, Calhoun Academy 17

Ryn Grubbs had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 54-17 victory over Calhoun Academy Friday.

Joni Holstad had eight points, Ashby Garrick had seven points and Campbell Delaney had six points.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Tuesday against Lee Academy

Woodland 78, Ridgeland Hardeeville 27

Bethune-Bowman 58, Royal Oaks 22

JUNIOR VARSITY

Calhoun Academy 32, Orangeburg Prep 25

Calhoun Academy defeated Orangeburg Prep 32-25 Friday night.

Hunter Thornburg had 18 points to lead the JV Cavaliers. Colt Layton added seven points and Chase Strickland had five points.

Orangeburg Prep was led by T Riley who had seven points. Walt Mims added five points and Jody Gillam had four points.

Calhoun Academy will travel to face Jefferson Davis Monday. Orangeburg Prep will be at home Thursday against Palmetto Christian.

Orangeburg Prep(G) 36, Calhoun Academy 5

Jayme Culler had seven points to lead the JV Lady Indians to a 36-5 win over Calhoun Academy Friday.

Mary Legare Delaney and Graysen Garrick each had six points, Annabelle Hunter, Kate Holstein and Izzy Exum each had four points.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Friday against Lee Academy.

