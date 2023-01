T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville downs B-E

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Branchville (B) 48, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 43: Jackson Sheppard scored 13 points and added seven assists to help lead Branchville to a 48-43 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt Saturday.

Kizer Glover had 12 points, Abraham Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds and James Sheppard had seven points.

Branchville will play at home Monday against Bethune-Bowman.

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (G) 21, Patrick Henry 10: Calhoun Academy defeated Patrick Henry 21-10 Saturday.

Shay Hane led the Lady Cavaliers with seven points. Eva Marie Corbett had five points, Sara Marshall Covington had four points, Emily Haigler had two points, Bridge Smith had two points and Adalynee Fallaw had one point.