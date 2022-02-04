T&D REGION SPORTS: Bethune-Bowman, Lake Marion teams win

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Bethune-Bowman 41 (G), Branchville 33

Margo Riser led Branchville with 13 points, but the Lady Yellow Jackets fell to Bethune-Bowman 41-33 Friday night.

Brianna Wiles had 12 points, Keelie Summers had five points, Riley Shuler had two points and Kira Infinger finished with one point in the loss.

Neysa Patrick and Chauntavia Haynes each had 11 points to lead Bethune-Bowman. Makiyah Johnson had nine points.

Bethune-Bowman (9-9, 8-3) will be on the road Wednesday at Estill.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 49 (G), Lake Marion 45

Quanaisha Myers had 31 points, two rebounds and one steal to lead Lake Marion, but the Lady Gators fell to Ridgeland-Hardeeville 49-45 Friday.

JaMyria Green had eight points, three rebounds, one assists and one steal. Danaisa Wright had four points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. T. Allen had two points, one assist and one steal.

The Lady Gators will host Ridgeland-Hardeeville on Monday.

Northside Christian 71, Orangeburg Prep 60

Mikey Templeton had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Orangeburg Prep, but the Indians fell 71-60 to Northside Christian Friday night.

Prusher Bair had nine points, four rebounds and two assists; McCullough Mims had nine points, six rebounds and four assists; Christian Rutland had eight points, four rebounds and three steals; Harris Holstein had three points and Cade Wiles and Austin Hall each had four points and three rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep (8-13, 3-6) will travel to face Lee Academy Feb. 10.

Lake Marion 59, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 37

Detrick Jenkins had 27 points, five assists and two rebounds to lead Lake Marion to a 59-37 win over Ridgeland-Hardeeville Friday night.

Najah Myers had nine points, five assists and three steals; Jaden Price had seven points, 13 rebounds, two steals and three blocks; Maurice Brown had seven points, nine rebounds and three steals.

The Gators will play host to Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

Palmetto Christian 65, Calhoun Academy 59 OT

Connor Hayes and Turner Fleming each had 15 points to lead Calhoun Academy, but the Cavaliers fell to Palmetto Christian 65-59 in overtime Friday.

William Felder added 13 points for the Cavs.

Calhoun Academy (17-4, 5-3) will face Palmetto Christian at home Monday.

Woodland 69, Burke 47

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 57, Estill 51

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep 42, Northside Christian 38

The JV Indians improved to 10-3 and 5-1 in region play with a 42-38 win over Northside Christian Friday.

T Riley recorded a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds while added two blocks. Jody Gillam had seven points, four rebounds and two assists; Avery Ravenell and Hart Wiles each had three points; Walt Mims had five points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Feb. 14 against Thomas Sumter and take part in the JV region tournament beginning Feb. 15.

Palmetto Christian 45, Calhoun Academy 43

Calhoun Academy fell to 11-4 and 3-3 in region play after a 45-43 loss to Palmetto Christian Friday.

Colt Layton led the JV Cavaliers with 12 points, Hunter Thornburg had eight points and Chase Strickland added seven points.

Calhoun Academy is at home Monday against Palmetto Christian.

