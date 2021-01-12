T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E runs record to 11-1

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 68, Bridges Prep 26
BAMBERG -- Bamberg-Ehrhardt (11-1) defeated Bridges Prep (2-3) 68-26 on Monday.
B-E was led by Justin Baxter with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Jacoby Crosby with 13 points and five rebounds.
Bamberg plays Friday at Allendale-Fairfax.
Orangeburg Prep 75, Calhoun Aca. 46
Orangeburg Prep ran away with a 75-46 win against the visiting Calhoun Acadmey Cavaliers.
Christian Rutland paced the Indians with 25 points and 8 steals while Mikey Templeton finished with a double/double with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
The Indians are 4-3 and 2-1 in region I AA.
OPS plays at Lee Academy on Friday.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 50, Calhoun Aca. 12
The Orangeburg Prep varsity girls picked up a region win at home defeating Calhoun Academy 50-12.
Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 15 points and 6 steals. Cate Fogle added 8 points and 8 steals. Ryn Grubbs chipped in 8 points and Joanna Hinds scored 6 points. Laine Grubbs pulled down 8 rebounds.
The Lady Indians will travel to Bishopville on Friday for a region game with Lee Academy.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
HHA 37, JDA 21
Holly Hill Academy defeated Jefferson Davis Academy 37-21 in Blackville.
Leading scorer for HHA was Ashton Soles with 13 points. Cooper Canaday had 5 points. Leading scorer for JDA was James Grubbs with 17 points.
HHA improves to 3-1 on the season.
Next game will be home against Clarendon Hall.
Calhoun Aca. 35, Orangeburg Prep 33
Calhoun Academy defeated Orangeburg Prep 35-33.
Connor Hayes led all scorers with 20 for the Cavaliers.
Austin Hall and Brayden Gramling led the way for the Indians with 13 and 11 points respectively.
OPS plays at Lee Academy on Friday.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 38, Calhoun Aca. 8
The Orangeburg Prep junior varsity Lady Indians defeated region rival Calhoun Academy 38-8.
Katherine Lambrecht Ashby Garrick, and Annabelle Hunter each had 6 points.