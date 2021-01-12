T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E runs record to 11-1

The Lady Indians will travel to Bishopville on Friday for a region game with Lee Academy.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

HHA 37, JDA 21

Holly Hill Academy defeated Jefferson Davis Academy 37-21 in Blackville.

Leading scorer for HHA was Ashton Soles with 13 points. Cooper Canaday had 5 points. Leading scorer for JDA was James Grubbs with 17 points.

HHA improves to 3-1 on the season.

Next game will be home against Clarendon Hall.

Calhoun Aca. 35, Orangeburg Prep 33

Calhoun Academy defeated Orangeburg Prep 35-33.

Connor Hayes led all scorers with 20 for the Cavaliers.

Austin Hall and Brayden Gramling led the way for the Indians with 13 and 11 points respectively.

OPS plays at Lee Academy on Friday.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 38, Calhoun Aca. 8

The Orangeburg Prep junior varsity Lady Indians defeated region rival Calhoun Academy 38-8.