T&D REGION SPORTS: Allendale-Fairfax defeats Branchville

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Allendale-Fairfax 39 (G), Branchville 26

Allendale-Fairfax defeated Branchville 39-26 Friday.

The Lady Yellow Jackets were led by Margo Riser's nine points. Marygrace Valentine had eight points and 15 rebounds, Keelie Summers had six points and Gracen Harris had three points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (G) 68, Lake Marion 24

Teonna Allen had 13 points to lead Lake Marion in a 68-24 loss to Orangeburg-Wilkinson Friday night.

Quanaisha Myers had 10 points for the Lady Gators in the loss.

Leading for O-W were Deondra Darby with 14, Shardasia Zeigler with 13, and Imani Mitchell with 10.

Lake Marion (0-2) will take part in the Title Town Classic beginning Dec. 27 at Calhoun County.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 74, Lake Marion 49

Lake Marion fell to O-W 74-49 Friday at home.

Lake Marion was led by Detrick Jenkins with 18 total points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block and 1 steal. Maurice Brown had 8 total points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 1 block. Jaden Price chipped in 7 total points, 11 rebounds and 1 block. DreMoreon Smalls added 7 total points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist.

Calhoun Academy 41, Wyman King Academy 31

The Cavaliers improved to 9-0 on the season with a 41-31 victory over Wyman King Academy Friday at the Senn Freight Line Hoopfest held at Newberry Academy

William Felder led the Cavs with 15 points and Connor Hayes had nine points. Matt Layton, Jude Walker and Will Andrews each had four points.

Calhoun Academy will face host Newberry Academy Saturday.

Denmark-Olar (G) 58, Swansea 15

Dyneka Roberts recorded a double-double scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Vikings to a 58-15 win over Swansea Thursday.

Aveion Walker had 15 points and nine rebounds, Takenya James had nine points and seven rebounds and Ry'Naisha Barnes had six points.

Denmark-Olar improves to 7-2 (3-0 in region play) and will face Fort Mill at the YC Winborn Classic in Rock Hill Tuesday.

Denmark-Olar 76, Swansea 67

Zachary Davis recorded a double-double scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 76-67 win over Swansea Thursday.

Davis also added eight assists and a block in the victory. Jaquari Williams had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists; Brushaurd Young had 15 points and 11 rebounds; Keithan Washington had 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds; Christopher Sanders had seven points, 12 rebounds and seven assists; Tykeem Ross had nine points and five rebounds.

The Vikings will take part in the Class A Basketball Showcase at Carvers Bay High School beginning Monday.

Laurence Manning 57, Orangeburg Prep 49

Orangeburg Prep lost 57-49 Friday night in Manning to Laurence Manning.

Mikey Templeton led the Indians with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Christian Rutland had 9 points and 5 rebounds,McCullough Mims had 8 points and 10 rebounds, Prusher Bair had 4 points, Harris Holstein had 3, and Austin Hall and Jay Plummer had 2 each.

The Indians return to play on Dec. 28 in the Colleton Prep tournament.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 45, Laurence Mannng 30

The Lady Indians defeated Laurence Manning 45-30 improving their record to 6-1. Leading the way for the Lady Indians was Campbell Delaney with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Katherine Lambrecht had 11 points. Ryn Grubbs chipped in 7 points and Joni Holstad had 5 points. Cate Fogle came up with 5 steals.

The varsity girls will take a few days off for Christmas and return to action on Dec. 28 when they play Andrew Jackson in the Warhawk Invitational at 2:30.

Hemingway 55, Bethune Bowman 27

Bethune Bowman fell to Hemingway 55-27 Friday.

Leading scorers for Bethune Bowman were Neysa Patrick with 13 and Makiyah Johnson with 11.

Bethune Bowman plays at Calhoun County Saturday at 6.

Bethune Bowman is 2-4 and 1-0 in conference

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep 46, Laurence Manning 28

Orangeburg Prep JV Indians defeated Laurence Manning by a final score of 46-28.

Jody Gillam led the Indians with 19 points including four three pointers. Avery Ravenell had 9 points, T Riley had 7 points, while Walt Mims had 3 points, and Eli Panteleon, John Colston Strickland, Brayden Gramling, and Hart Wiles each had 2 points.

The JV Indians improve to 2-1 heading into the Christmas break.

Laurence Manning (G) 20, Orangeburg Prep 15

The Orangeburg Prep JV girls fell to Laurence Manning Academy 20-15. Leading the way for the Lady Indians was Hannah Lambrecht with 10 points and 5 rebounds. Graysen Garrick pulled down 8 rebounds.

GOLF

Hillcrest to have monthly tournament

Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will have their monthly tournament Sunday, Dec. 19 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Club.

The format is two-person captain's choice where players will play six holes from the red tee, six holes from the white tee and six holes from the blue tee.

Players can sign up at Hillcrest Pro Shop or call 803-533-6030 by 5 p.m. Saturday.

