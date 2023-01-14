T&D REGION SPORTS: AJA gets past North

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy (G) 47, North 46

Trailing by two, Andrew Jackson Academy's McKenzie Beard dribbled to half-court and threw a prayer at the basket. The prayer was answered by the referees as they called a foul on North giving Beard three free-throws and a chance to win the game.

After missing her first free-throw, Beard connected on the last two sending the game to overtime. Once again, the Lady Warriors found themselves trailing in the final seconds, but McKinley Beard knocked down a baseline jumper as time expired to give AJA the 47-46 victory at the MLK Showcase at Bethune-Bowman High School.

MLK Showcase Scoreboard

Games at Lake Marion High School

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (G) 47, Branchville 6

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (B) 55, Branchville 52

Manning (G) 49, Estill 32

Manning (B) 62, Estill 52

Allendale-Fairfax (G) 41, Lake Marion 34

Lake Marion (B) 43, Allendale-Fairfax 41.

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 53, White Knoll 36

Gerald Garner had 22 points to help lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 53-36 win over White Knoll.

Kamari Kelly added nine points for the Bruins.