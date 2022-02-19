SCISA BASKETBALL: CA seniors celebrate win; team advances

After early exits and missed opportunities, Calhoun Academy senior basketball players were finally able to celebrate a playoff win Saturday in St. Matthews.

Playing on their home floor, the Cavaliers defeated Thomas Heyward 63-55 to advance to the quarterfinals of the SCISA Class AA state playoffs. Calhoun Academy is scheduled to face Spartanburg Christian Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Cardinal Newman in Columbia.

"We got a great team (in Spartanburg Christian) that we play next, but it feels good to get a playoff win under our belts," Calhoun Academy head coach Gressette Felder said. "It's been a while."

William Felder helped Calhoun Academy fight back from an early deficit, scoring 11 points in the first half as the Cavaliers were able to build a 19-15 lead.

Calhoun Academy built its largest first-half lead at nine with 1:25 left to go in the second quarter, but the Rebels scored four quick baskets before the half to keep the lead at six.

"We fell behind early, and had to make some adjustments," Felder said. "We've been behind early before, but it takes four good quarters to beat good teams. Our kids responded well."

In the third quarter, Calhoun Academy's Kade Strickland took over, scoring 12 points.

"(Kade) is a senior, been with us a long time, and I think that was his best game this season," Felder said. "We knew (Thomas Heyward) liked to be aggressive on defense, and played up and took some chances. We were able to find (Kade) around the basket. The kids were able to excute and give credit to Kade for finishing down there."

Strickland couldn't find the words to describe what it meant to be able to celebrate a playoff victory.

"It's just special," Strickland said. "We've been a second half team all year. I'm usually a rebounder, but I was feeling good today. I hit some shots in the first half and felt more confident in the third quarter. I knew I was going to make those shots, but it's not just me, this was definitely a team effort."

Thomas Heyward continued to try to make a run, trimming Calhoun Academy's leads throughout the second half, but the Cavaliers always found a way to get a basket when it counted.

"I told our team prior to the game that (Thomas Heyward) would be physical, and that we would have to match their physicality," Felder said. "It got physical toward the end, but our kids handled it well enough to win. It wasn't perfect, we have to finish better."

Strickland led Calhoun Academy with 20 points while Felder finished with 18 points. Matt Layton and Turner Fleming each had seven points.

"Before our next game, we have to work on limiting our turnovers," Felder said. "We turned it over way too much, but our defense was able to bail us out down the stretch. Rebounding will also be a key. If we protect the ball and rebound, we're capable of beating anybody."

Holly Hill Academy 55, Anderson Christian 32

Jabari Sumpter scored 34 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 55-32 win over Anderson Christian in the first round of the SCISA Class A boys tournament.

"We were able to out-athlete (Anderson Christian) today," Holly Hill head coach Michael Nelson said following the win. "Overall, a decent win against an under-manned team, but we still have some things to clean up before the next round."

Tyler Wright and Jordan Stokes each had eight points for the Raiders while Marion Breland finished with seven points and five steals.

Holly Hill Academy will travel to Orangeburg Prep Tuesday to face Faith Christian in the second round. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

